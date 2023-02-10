Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

NZ King Salmon has better-than-expected harvest

Staff reporters
Fri, 10 Feb 2023
A better-than-expected end to its production season has seen New Zealand King Salmon revise its earning guidance.The listed-salmon farmer provided a trading update this morning, which said salmon at its Ruakaka farm, in the Queen Charlotte Sound, had outperformed expectations. The harvest completed in late January came in about 250 metric tonnes (MT) ahead of the expected 500 MT at 750 MT.That resulted in an increase in its planned FY23 harvest from about 5,750 to about 6,000 MT.“In addition to the increase in harvest, both the strong sal...
Sport

Business of Sport: fan alert – sportswashing is starting to feel personal

Could Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund buy a slice of the All Blacks?

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Opinion

Bloomberg: When we'll know if rates have peaked

If NZ's central bank shrinks the size of its rate hikes, it’s a big deal.

Bloomberg 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Feb 10, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am