Listed Companies

NZME boss calls on government to address big tech issue

Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 21 Feb 2024
NZME chief executive Michael Boggs says a “solution is required” to help the media bargain with big tech companies, as the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill faces an uncertain future.Boggs, who spoke to the select committee for the online news bill last week, believes the government “needs a solution, whether it’s this law or another” to address the imbalance between multinational technology groups and local news media. The former Labour government’s proposal to force big tech companies to do commercial...
Port of Auckland wins market share from Tauranga
Infrastructure

The port posted an improved first-half result, with an increase in full containers.

Oliver Lewis 8:00am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Tech might save us, but the billionaires won't

Canadian journalist Paris Marx on keeping climate tech focused in the right direction.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Primary Sector

Honey industry aims for billion-dollar export industry by 2030

A new industry body is on the cards to push that goal forward.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
BellPotter a bull on Santana's Bendigo gold prospect
Listed Companies

Aussie broker ups target price for speculative Central Otago project.

Pattrick Smellie 17 Jan 2024
Canterbury solar farm construction under way
Listed Companies

New farm will power 13,000 homes.

15 Jan 2024
Cautious growth ahead for Hallenstein Glasson
Retail

The post-pandemic rebound appears to be over for Hallenstein Glasson.

Cécile Meier 12 Dec 2023
Ebos says animal care segment transaction ‘will not proceed’
Listed Companies

The healthcare and pet care company was put in a trading halt last week.

Staff reporters 22 Nov 2023