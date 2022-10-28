See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

NZX's revenue up by 12% in third quarter

Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Oct 2022

The company that runs the New Zealand stock exchange released its third quarter results this morning.
The company that runs the New Zealand stock exchange released its third quarter results this morning.
Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Oct 2022
Stock exchange operator NZX has increased its total revenue by nearly 12% in the third quarter of its financial year.The company provided the market with its third-quarter results this morning. Total revenue was up by 11.8% compared to the third quarter of last year, to $24.7 million.Revenue from issuer relationships increased by 23% to $4.97m but secondary markets revenue went down by 8.3%, to $6.2m.Its revenue from data and insights increased by 6.6% to $4.6m. Meanwhile, fund management revenue jumped nearly 30% to $6.3m, compared to las...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
SkyCity's shares perk up but shareholders aren't happy
Ella Somers | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

SkyCity’s shareholders weren’t happy with the casino operator at its annual meeting today – but the share price still jumped.

Infrastructure
Port of Tauranga says RMA is broken, warns of capacity constraints
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Port of Tauranga says the RMA is broken, citing delays in consenting its much-needed berth extension.

Energy
Evnex expands EV charging business into Australia
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Australia's rapidly growing EV market is proving to be fertile ground for NZ smart-charger manufacturer Evnex, which only sold its first unit there last month.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.