Listed Companies

Profit up 29% as Bremworth starts telling a better yarn

Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Bremworth's Napier yarn plant signals move from gas to electric. (Image: Bremworth)
Carpet manufacturer Bremworth has rolled out a net profit of $2.2 million for the 12 months to June, up 29.5% on the $1.7m for the comparable period.That was on the back of a 14.4% decline in sales, from $111.6m to $95.5m, following the company’s restructuring and shift back to natural wool fibres and away from synthetic carpet products.Earlier this month, Godfrey Hirst, New Zealand's biggest seller of flooring, dropped the damages arm of a claim against Bremworth, which it's accused of making false and unsubstantiated claims as t...

