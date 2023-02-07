Pushpay narrows down full-year guidance

(Image: Pushpay)

Church management software company Pushpay Holdings says its full-year guidance is now expected to be between the $87.2 million and $90.4m mark.In October last year, Pushpay said underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and fair value (Ebitdaf) were expected to be between $85.6m to $92m (US$54m and US$58m).Positive operating revenue growth was also anticipated to be between 4% and 8% at the time.Pushpay said on Tuesday morning that its trading performance for December and January was “in line” with expect...