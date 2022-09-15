See full details
Pushpay shares plunge on speculation of takeover collapse

Staff reporters
Thu, 15 Sep 2022

The church donation platform has been subject of takeover talk. (Image: Supplied)
Pushpay Holdings says it is aware of media speculation over the possible failure of a pending buyout, but did not comment on whether it was going ahead.The church donation platform’s NZX-listed shares plunged 14.6% to $1.05 since opening the session at $1.23 but have rallied in the afternoon to $1.11 at 1.50pm.In May, BusinessDesk reported that Australian private equity firm, BGH Capital, and a large Pushpay shareholder, Sixth Street Partners, were bidding to buy Pushpay. Responding to media reports that the buyout might fall over, P...

