Pushpay's bidder given more time to come up with new offer

The platform enables online giving for church donations. (Image: Pushpay)

Pushpay Holdings’ bidder has been given more time to come up with a new offer following its failed bid last week.On Friday, the church management software’s shareholders turned down Pegasus Bidco’s $1.34 per share offer.The bidder, which is made of BGH Capital and Sixth Street, then had until the close of play yesterday to agree to hold another shareholder meeting.If an agreement to hold another meeting by that time wasn't reached, either party could agree to terminate the scheme implementation agreement.However, Pushpay t...