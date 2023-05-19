Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

Ryman Healthcare may resume dividend in 2024 financial year

Ryman Healthcare may resume dividend in 2024 financial year
Ryman Healthcare has reined in its debt. (Image: Ryman)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 19 May 2023
Ryman Healthcare reined in its debt and may resume paying a dividend in the current financial year.Underlying profit in the year to March 31 was $301.9 millio,n versus $255m in the previous year. It was also ahead of its guidance of $280m to $290m.Reported net profit, meanwhile, fell 62.8% to $257.8m due to lower revaluation gains and early US private placement repayment costs.Unrealised revaluation gains fell 84% to $73.7m.Dividends likely to restartThere is no final dividend but “the board will consider the resumption of paying dividend...
My Food Bag ditches ASX listing as profit falls 60%
Markets

My Food Bag ditches ASX listing as profit falls 60%

My Food Bag is cutting costs as weaker post-covid demand hits earnings.

Ella Somers 10:35am
Property

Investore Property in the red after revaluation, looks to sell some assets

The company will look to sell off some assets.

Riley Kennedy 10:10am
Investore Property in the red after revaluation, looks to sell some assets
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, May 19, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:00am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, May 19, 2023

More Listed Companies

My Food Bag ditches ASX listing as profit falls 60%
Markets

My Food Bag ditches ASX listing as profit falls 60%

My Food Bag is cutting costs as weaker post-covid demand hits earnings.

Ella Somers 10:35am
Investore Property in the red after revaluation, looks to sell some assets
Property

Investore Property in the red after revaluation, looks to sell some assets

The company will look to sell off some assets.

Riley Kennedy 10:10am
New Xero CEO: restructuring was a 'really painful' call
Markets

New Xero CEO: restructuring was a 'really painful' call

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy says Xero has been able to report a “strong” set of results.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Briscoe tells shareholders not to sweat it
Retail

Briscoe tells shareholders not to sweat it

Briscoe Group's chair says the company is "robust, resilient, and adaptable".

Ella Somers 18 May 2023