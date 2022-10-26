See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Listed Companies

Skellerup shares rise 3.7% on prospect of another record profit

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Skellerup shares rise 3.7% on prospect of another record profit
Skellerup producers the iconic Redband Gumboots. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 26 Oct 2022
RELATED
Skellerup shares rose 3.7% in early afternoon trading on the prospect of yet another record profit for the rubber goods manufacturer.While global conditions remain uncertain, the company said it expected net profit of $48 million to $52m in the year ending June 30, 2023, beating the record $47.8m posted for the 2022 June year.Following the guidance issued ahead of its annual meeting in Auckland this afternoon, Skellerup shares rose 19 cents to $5.30.Chair Liz Coutts said the company strategy of working closely with customers to provide engineer...

