SkyCity CEO's $1.5m salary prompts cleaners and security to strike

Brent Melville

Fri, 09 Sep 2022

SkyCity will be a 'dirty and dangerous' place as cleaners and security walk off the job, says the union. (Image: SEA Unite)
Brent Melville
The Unite union says 30 of its cleaning staff at SkyCity Auckland will walk off the job on Friday night after 99.8% of its membership voted in favour of ‘escalated’ strike action, following an impasse in wage negotiations with the casino and hotel operator.The union is arguing for a living wage baseline pay of $23.65 per hour for its members, who it said represent the “majority” of the casino’s cleaning and security personnel.A spokesperson for SkyCity Entertainment said the company had reached agreement with the E...

