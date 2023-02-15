SkyCity changes its fortunes, though Austrac cloud still looms

SkyCity Adelaide, likely to be pinged by the Australian regulator. (Image: SkyCity)

SkyCity Entertainment moved into the black over the past six months, with a net profit of $22.8 million up from a pandemic-inflicted loss of $33.7m for the comparable half-year to December 2021.That came off unaudited revenue for the six months to Dec 31 of $437.1m, doubling down on the $216.8m for the comparable period. The board has been prompted to resume dividend payments and the group will pay a 6-cent dividend on Mar 17 to shareholders registered on Mar 3. Chief executive Michael Ahearne said it was the first six-month period in...