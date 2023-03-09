Software start-ups – don’t be scared to raise prices

Pricing guru Dr Maciej Kraus. (Image: Movens Capital)

Whether it is put down to supply chain disruption, labour shortages or the catch-all excuse of “inflation”, every company seems to be putting its prices up. But pricing guru Dr Maciej Kraus, who has advised numerous multinationals on their pricing strategies, says those excuses are “fundamentally flawed”. “They raise prices because they can,” says Kraus, a straight-talking Pole who was in Wellington last week along with All Birds founder Tim Brown offering one-on-one coaching to start-ups as part of...