Software start-ups – don’t be scared to raise prices

Software start-ups – don’t be scared to raise prices
Pricing guru Dr Maciej Kraus. (Image: Movens Capital)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 09 Mar 2023
Whether it is put down to supply chain disruption, labour shortages or the catch-all excuse of “inflation”, every company seems to be putting its prices up. But pricing guru Dr Maciej Kraus, who has advised numerous multinationals on their pricing strategies, says those excuses are “fundamentally flawed”. “They raise prices because they can,” says Kraus, a straight-talking Pole who was in Wellington last week along with All Birds founder Tim Brown offering one-on-one coaching to start-ups as part of...
Economy

Reserve Bank's Orr won't be happy with this data

Spending is still running slightly hotter than inflation. 

Rebeca Howard & Andy Fyers 1:51pm
Finance

Xero cuts 15% of staff, writes off Waddle

The cuts will cost up to $35m and writing off Waddle will cost up to $40m.

Jenny Ruth 11:35am
Bloomberg

March rate hike size not yet decided

The Fed chair cites upcoming payroll and inflation reports.

Bloomberg 10:46am

Finance

Listed Companies

Pushpay's bidder given more time for a new offer

The new deadline is next Monday.

Staff reporters 08 Mar 2023
Markets

Trustees Executors accredited to NZX as depository participant

Trustees Executors has joined the NZX as a depository participant of the stock market operator’s clearing and depository unit. The licensed financial services supervisor’s subsidiary is the 16th accredited depository participant, letting it access NZX’s NZ Clearing and Depository...

Staff reporters 08 Mar 2023
Markets

Maxigesic approval positive for AFT Pharmaceuticals

FDA approval brings a “large opportunity but with a high degree of uncertainty”.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 08 Mar 2023