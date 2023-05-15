Menu
Why NZ and global airfares have taken off

Airlines had 'misdiagnosed' demand. (Image: Depositphotos)
Brent Melville
Mon, 15 May 2023
The slow return of global airlines to full capacity reflects an initial hesitancy to get international fleets airborne and many have now been caught flat-footed by resurgent global travel. Lufthansa Consulting, an airline advisory division of German airline Lufthansa, said this has had the impact of keeping the number of available seats at suboptimal levels. The company suggests it’s also a root cause of significant recent jumps in ticket prices, along with inflationary cost pressure.That’s as the latest International Air...
Govt provides $10 million for slash clean up
Primary Sector

It comes after the inquiry into slash was released last week.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Property Free Exclusive

Media company sees its name in lights at Mt Smart Stadium

A Christchurch couple overcame disaster to put their business' name on an iconic venue.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, May 15, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retirement village clampdown might sap competition
Policy

The big players are well-positioned if regulators get itchy for change. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Judge won't let AFT submit more evidence in dispute
Listed Companies

AFT claimed it had rights to the drug Pascomer, but PBL said a joint subsidiary did.

Riley Kennedy 11 May 2023
Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes
Markets

The money will be spent on new aircraft and retrofitting the airline's existing fleet.

Brent Melville 10 May 2023
A2 rejigs the executive chairs
Primary Sector

The changes come into effect immediately. 

Staff reporters 09 May 2023