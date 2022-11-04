See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Zoono CEO quits as financial woes mount

Denise McNabb

Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Zoono's antiviral solution got some heavy use through the pandemic. (Image: Getty)
Zoono Group’s chief executive, Barry Woolcott, has resigned seven months into the job. He will leave the troubled New Zealand-based and Australian stock exchange (ASX) listed manufacturer of a proprietary long-life hand and surface sanitiser in January.His departure follows a review of the company’s overhead structure after Zoono reported an annual loss of $12.1 million for the June 2022 year and negative net operating cashflow of $2m in the first quarter to Sept 30. Administration and corporate costs of $1.5m exceeded cus...

