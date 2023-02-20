Menu
Z's parent Ampol makes record profit

Z Energy contributed eight months of operation to Ampol's bottom line. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
Z Energy’s parent company, Ampol, reported record earnings and dividends mainly due to the high operating margins at its refineries.The dual-listed Australian-based company recorded full-year replacement cost operating profit earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) of A$1.316 billion (NZ$1.452b), up 124%, including A$1.269b from continuing operations.This flowed through to net profit after tax of A$795.9 million for the 12 months to Dec 31, 2022, an increase of 42% compared to 2021.It will return a large portion of this to shareholders wi...
