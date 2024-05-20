Menu
Lord of the Rings: Return of the blockbuster boosts NZ screen sector

Peter Jackson's original trilogy cemented NZ as the home of Middle-earth.
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 20 May 2024
An economic downturn, Hollywood writers strike and a US actors strike have all hit the New Zealand screen sector over the past year, but news that this country is set to become Middle-earth once again has thrown a $1 billion lifeline to the industry.Oscar-winning director Sir Peter Jackson announced plans this month for a new Lord of the Rings movie, 21 years after the Return of the King, the final film from his original globally acclaimed trilogy. Filming is likely to start within the next year, with the final product reaching cinemas in 2026....
