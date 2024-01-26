Menu
2024 first half will be toughest period yet, says fund manager

Migration-led population growth was 2.7% for the year to September, the strongest it has been in decades. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
A fund manager says New Zealand is facing its toughest economic period yet in the first half of this year. Salt Funds Management’s outlook for 2024 said the ongoing pass-through of high-interest rates, slowing employment growth, weaker business investment and global growth were painting a picture of broad-based weakness in activity. Salt said global inflation had peaked, “but the last mile to target will, like running a marathon, be the most arduous”.  “Furthermore, it will take a considerable period of be...
LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale
LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale

Livestock Improvement Corporation sold its stake in NMR last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
EVs now plugged into $140m worth of road tax

Road-user charges forecast to exceed $2 billion in the coming financial year.

Brent Melville 5:00am
EVs now plugged into $140m worth of road tax
Money-market bonanza is over – so is now the time for stocks?

Looking for fresh returns in 2024? The hot stock market is just one place to consider.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Money-market bonanza is over – so is now the time for stocks?

NZ sharemarket treads water as US equities march up
NZ sharemarket treads water as US equities march up

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,889.63, up 33.02 points or 0.28%.

Graham Skellern 25 Jan 2024
Ex-gold mining CEO admits 'false and misleading' comments
Ex-gold mining CEO admits 'false and misleading' comments

The former New Talisman CEO's admission comes amid a flurry of interest in gold.

Pattrick Smellie 25 Jan 2024
Mercury seeks 100MW of new solar electricity generation
Mercury seeks 100MW of new solar electricity generation

Company would guarantee to buy power from the new development.

Pattrick Smellie 25 Jan 2024