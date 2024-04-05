Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

$8m for no ego, no bullshit: Ebos CEO John Cullity

$8m for no ego, no bullshit: Ebos CEO John Cullity
John Cullity doesn't love media interviews. The numbers do the talking. (Image: Ebos)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 05 Apr 2024
He’s been dubbed the $8.42 million man. Ebos chief executive officer John Cullity is New Zealand’s highest-paid boss, according to data from the NZ Herald’s CEO survey. That $8.42m mostly comes from incentive payments, with Cullity earning A$2.55m (NZ$2.78m) in short-term incentives, long-term incentives earned him A$1.57m with a further A$2.04m in acquisition-related incentive payments.Ebos is one of NZ’s most successful listed companies, with revenue in 2023 of over A$12 billion, earnings before interest, tax...
Fletcher Building CFO quits
Markets

Fletcher Building CFO quits

Bevan McKenzie had been in the role for seven years.

Staff reporters 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, April 05

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Friday, April 05
Opinion

Julia Jones: From boardroom giants to agile innovators

The world is experiencing a structural wave now, and this tide of change is unstoppable.

Julia Jones 5:00am
From boardroom giants to agile innovators

More Markets

Fletcher Building CFO quits
Markets

Fletcher Building CFO quits

Bevan McKenzie had been in the role for seven years.

Staff reporters 9:35am
The macroeconomic factors reshaping retirement
Economy

The macroeconomic factors reshaping retirement

There are reasons Summerset is outperforming Ryman. Some are chance, others are not.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket has mixed trading day, Synlait tumbles further
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket has mixed trading day, Synlait tumbles further

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,035.26, down 5.23 points or 0.04%.

Graham Skellern 04 Apr 2024
RegCo probes Being AI's share price increase
Markets

RegCo probes Being AI's share price increase

It's up 40% for the day.

Riley Kennedy 04 Apr 2024