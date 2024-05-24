Menu
'A heartbeat of change': Xero's Sukhinder Singh Cassidy reflects on her first year

Xero chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy says its plan changes make it easier for new customers to choose. (Image: Xero)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 24 May 2024
Xero chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy says she's not yet satisfied with the company's performance.The Wellington-founded firm has reported its full-year result to the end of March, with revenue rising 22% year-on-year to $1.7 billion, bang on analysts' expectations. Free cash flow increased to $342.1 million with a free cash flow margin of 20%, improving from 7.3% in the prior period.This meant the Australian stock exchange-listed firm delivered a rule-of-40 outcome of 41%, well ahead of expectations. Anal...
Rio Tinto faces class action over Bougainville mine impact
Law & Regulation

Rio Tinto faces class action over Bougainville mine impact

Mining at the Panguna copper pit ended in 1989.

The Wall Street Journal 8:10am
Technology

Google builds first subsea cable connecting Africa to Australia

The continent is emerging as a new arena of global competition for influence.

Bloomberg 8:05am
Google builds first subsea cable connecting Africa to Australia
Business of Education Business of Education

School lunch suppliers set to lose half their business

Schools and private suppliers employ about 3,000 staff.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
School lunch suppliers set to lose half their business

