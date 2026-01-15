AFT Pharmaceuticals reiterates guidance, updates on deals

AFT Pharmaceuticals managing director Hartley Atkinson upbeat. (Image: Supplied)

AFT Pharmaceuticals has reiterated its outlook for full-year 2026 operating earnings of $20–$24 million, as it provided an update on an acquisition and a separate new technology agreement that it says will drive future growth.“The last quarter of 2025 has been a period of considerable achievement,” managing director Hartley Atkinson of the Auckland-based firm said. The company is listed on NZX and ASX. He said AFT had continued to expand its reach into new markets, further diversified its product portfolio, and...