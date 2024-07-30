Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Air NZ puts 2030 emissions targets in the 'too hard' basket

Air NZ puts 2030 emissions targets in the 'too hard' basket
Air New Zealand is backtracking on its emissions targets. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 Jul 2024
Air New Zealand is dropping its 2030 science-based carbon intensity reduction target because it would struggle to meet it. It is also withdrawing from the international Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a joint venture between the United Nations Global Compact and others. The company said many levers needed to meet that target were outside its direct control and remained challenging. That included the availability of new aircraft, the affordability and availability of alternative jet fuels, and global and domestic regulato...
Paper Plus store owners kept in dark about capital raise
Retail

Paper Plus store owners kept in dark about capital raise

The retailer’s franchisor is facing “material uncertainty”.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Climate change

More government action needed if climate targets to be met

The Climate Change Commission has released its first emissions reduction inventory.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
More government action needed if climate targets to be met
Opinion

David Chaplin: Investing by the (good) book

Ten (holy) investment policy items via papal decree. 

David Chaplin 5:00am
Investing by the (good) book

More Markets

Foresta cashflow crisis led to removal of managing director
Primary Sector

Foresta cashflow crisis led to removal of managing director

The board has moved to stop the appointment of directors it says are unqualified.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
NZX up more than 0.5% as weak dollar boosts some stocks
Markets Market close

NZX up more than 0.5% as weak dollar boosts some stocks

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,391.05, a gain of 77.43 points or 0.63%.

Graham Skellern 30 Jul 2024
Reopening Marsden Point oil refinery report due by end of 2024
Infrastructure

Reopening Marsden Point oil refinery report due by end of 2024

Minister Shane Jones is again erroneously blaming the last Government for closure.

Oliver Lewis 30 Jul 2024
It’s a cruel season for big tech stocks
Markets

It’s a cruel season for big tech stocks

The Magnificent Seven report their results this week.

The Wall Street Journal 30 Jul 2024