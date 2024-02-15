Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Airports reject Air NZ and Virgin's codeshare proposal; Australia wants more detail

Airports reject Air NZ and Virgin's codeshare proposal; Australia wants more detail
Air NZ's deal with Virgin is not liked by airports. (Image: Supplied)
Denise McNabb
Denise McNabb
Thu, 15 Feb 2024
Airports on both sides of the Tasman have given the thumbs down to a proposed codeshare agreement between Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia for trans-Tasman flights. The airports claimed to regulators the move would stymie growth and competition, and this would not only lessen airline choice but increase airfares on the routes. In submissions opposing the proposal, they also said the five-year codeshare agreement would disincentivise Virgin Australia (VA) from resuming services to NZ ports it serviced before the covid crisis.&...
Business of Tech podcast: Tariff-free digital trade may soon end
Technology Podcast

Business of Tech podcast: Tariff-free digital trade may soon end

WTO members prepare to discuss the future of the moratorium on digital trade tariffs.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin and Dileepa Fonseka 6:00am
Infrastructure

KiwiRail taps McKinsey to help prep 'transformation blueprint'

The global consultant is carrying out a strategic review that aims to lift performance.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
KiwiRail taps McKinsey to help prep 'transformation blueprint'
Sustainable Finance

Toitū Envirocare's $18m digitisation aims for 'Xero' of emissions certification

The transformation aims to cut emissions reporting for small businesses drastically.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Toitū Envirocare's $18m digitisation aims for 'Xero' of emissions certification

More Markets

Fletcher Building: Timeline of woe
Markets charts

Fletcher Building: Timeline of woe

The company's share price has been adversely affected by a series of bad news events.

Victoria Young and Andy Fyers 5:00am
Fletcher the 'useless monopoly needs to be busted'
Markets

Fletcher the 'useless monopoly needs to be busted'

Even with its advantages and entrenched position it can't make a buck, academic says.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Fletcher, US CPI cast shadow over NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Fletcher, US CPI cast shadow over NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,661.32, down 78.35 points or 0.67%.

Graham Skellern 14 Feb 2024
Fletcher stock blowtorched by investors
Property

Fletcher stock blowtorched by investors

Fletcher Building has also cut $100 million from planned spending.

Brent Melville 14 Feb 2024