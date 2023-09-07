Menu
Allez Les Bleus! Forsyth Barr predicts French will win Rugby World Cup

France's rugby team players pose during the Rugby World Cup 2023 Welcome Ceremony for France on Sept 02 2023 in Rueil-Malmaison, France. (Image: Getty)
Although Forsyth Barr’s chair, David Kirk, is backing the All Blacks, the investment company is placing its bet on France to win the upcoming Rugby World Cup.This is the fourth time Forsyth Barr (Forbarr) has put a stake in the ground – and it has successfully picked two out of the past three winners, only losing when the Springboks (South Africa) won the Webb Ellis Cup in 2019.It’s also the first time the company has decided that the All Blacks don’t have the best chance at bringing home the trophy.A 25% probabilit...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 07, 2023
Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones

The company is expected to raise prices by $100 on some premium models.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules

Columnist in line for second payday after related case produced a $5m judgement.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
NZX50 continues its slow slide
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,427.66, down 9.58 points or 0.08%.

Graham Skellern 06 Sep 2023
Third carbon auction this year fails to clear
There were not enough bids to clear the NZUs on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Sep 2023
The decliners and gainers of the NZX50 in August
The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell by almost 4.15% by the end of August.

Ella Somers 06 Sep 2023
NZX 50 hits new low for 2023
The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,437.25, declining 75.78 points or 0.66%.

Graham Skellern 05 Sep 2023