Analysts appear unperturbed about Fletcher's pipe problems

Fletcher’s chief executive, Ross Taylor. (Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
Analysts have taken on Fletcher Building’s counter-arguments to Perth builder BGC’s claims and appear largely convinced that the biggest listed construction material firm in the country will be A-OK amidst current piping problem allegations.BGC, one of Western Australia’s biggest home builders, went public with its claims last Wednesday that problems with piping from Fletcher’s subsidiary Iplex will cost the company A$1.8 billion (NZ$1.9b).  BGC’s independent experts say the problem is the pipe itself and...
