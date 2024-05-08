Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Analysts jittery about Spark's 'rare' downgrade

Analysts jittery about Spark's 'rare' downgrade
Dependable no more? (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 08 May 2024
Analysts are jittery about Spark’s unusual move to lower its full-year earnings guidance. “Spark has proven dependable in recent years, consistently delivering into a reasonably tight guidance range set at the start of the year. This has come unstuck in FY24,” Jarden analysts Arie Dekker and Grant Lowe said.Early this week, the telco cut its earnings before investment, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and interest (Ebitdai) guidance to $1.17 billion to $1.21b, down from $1.215b to $1.26b.Spark reiterated seeing publ...
Turnaround talking points, yet another IT fiasco, and more ...
Policy Business of Government

Turnaround talking points, yet another IT fiasco, and more ...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Politics

Peters: Mfat won't get a 'cent' for IT fix

Deputy PM Peters demands foreign ministry fix governance and costs.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Peters: Mfat won't get a 'cent' for IT fix
Opinion

David Chaplin: Free to a good home: why ANZ funds set loose circa $3.5b

Sacking clients is rare among NZ managers, who compete in a small wholesale pool.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Free to a good home: why ANZ funds set loose circa $3.5b

More Markets

NZ sharemarket down slightly
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket down slightly

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,800.78, down 20 points or 0.17%.

Graham Skellern 07 May 2024
IkeGPS wins $4m in US contracts for its 'industry standard' software
Markets

IkeGPS wins $4m in US contracts for its 'industry standard' software

The company is positioning its software as integral to US electrical grid design.

Staff reporters 07 May 2024
'Spectacular': Briscoe's Rod Duke rapt with 1Q sales result
Retail

'Spectacular': Briscoe's Rod Duke rapt with 1Q sales result

Unaudited group sales grew 1.03% amid tough trading conditions.

Gregor Thompson 07 May 2024
ANZ increases cash profit as net interest margins get squeezed
Economy

ANZ increases cash profit as net interest margins get squeezed

ANZ New Zealand has reported a 4% increase in its half-yearly profit despite pressure squeezing its margins.The bank's cash profit increased to $1.15 billion in the six months to March, up from $1.1b in the same period last year, but stable compared to the second half of its...

Riley Kennedy 07 May 2024