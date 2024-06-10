Menu
Analysts slash SkyCity's 12-month target price

SkyCity has dealt investors a tough hand. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 10 Jun 2024
Analysts slashed their 12-month target price on SkyCity Entertainment Group after it suspended dividends until 2026 and lowered its earnings guidance.The shares were trading up 2% at $1.50 late Friday in Wellington after shedding more than 15% the prior day. Jarden analysts now rate SkyCity at “overweight”, down from “buy”, and cut the 12-month target price by 40% from $2.90 to  $1.75.Jarden’s Adrian Allbon and Nick Yeo “now believe the combination of declining economic conditions, delayed cash...
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Govt can make a difference in housing

Waiting too long to 'smash urban limits' can have untold consequences.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

Energy share prices settle in wake of Tiwai deal

Initial exuberance tempers, Genesis still lags.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Markets

Medical cannabis regulatory changes too slow, industry says

The cannabis sector is still waiting for regulatory changes earmarked for the end of 2023.

John Anthony 5:00am
Markets

Energy share prices settle in wake of Tiwai deal

Initial exuberance tempers, Genesis still lags.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Markets

Medical cannabis regulatory changes too slow, industry says

The cannabis sector is still waiting for regulatory changes earmarked for the end of 2023.

John Anthony 5:00am
Finance

Simon Robertson: Dangerous things: How to make - or lose - a fortune

Shorting stocks is one of the hardest things to do in financial markets. 

Simon Robertson 08 Jun 2024
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket takes late dive

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 0.97% to 11,856.56.

Graham Skellern 07 Jun 2024