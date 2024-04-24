Menu
Analysts sour on Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has lowered its full-year guidance. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 24 Apr 2024
Analysts are more downbeat about Air New Zealand’s prospects after the national carrier lowered its full-year guidance, with some even tipping an underlying loss in the second half.Early this week, Air NZ lowered its FY24 earnings before tax range to $190-230 million, citing softer revenue conditions. Previous guidance had been $200-$240m. Jarden analysts now expect it to post an underlying loss in the second half.According to Jarden analysts Grant Lowe and James Stanners, given the updated guidance included an additional $30m benefi...
'Serious compliance breaches' in NZ sharemarket
Seven matters were referred to the NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal last year.

Murray Jones 10:10am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, April 24

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
NZ not first in line for Aukus, US says Japan the priority

The US has laid out a case for the additional benefits Five Eyes members get from Aukus.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Seven matters were referred to the NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal last year.

Murray Jones 10:10am
Gas fears weigh on Genesis, push up power prices
Worries about gas supply hit more than share prices.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Which NZX firms lost or gained NZ Super Fund investment
The fund is an active investor in NZ. Here are the firms it likes, and those it dumped.

Rebecca Stevenson and Andy Fyers 5:00am
NZ sharemarket down after yesterday's gain
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,803.28, down 49.52 points or 0.42%.

Graham Skellern 23 Apr 2024