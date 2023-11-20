Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Analysts still cautiously upbeat on Delegat Group

Analysts still cautiously upbeat on Delegat Group
Delegat Group expects global wine case sales to be down 1.7% on last year. (Image: Delegat)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
Analysts remain cautiously upbeat on Delegat Group after the winemaker downgraded its volumes and earnings guidance.Jarden lowered its 12-month target price to $10.70 versus a prior view of $11.80. However, it retained an overweight rating.The stock was trading at around $7.20 late Friday. It has shed 27% over the past 12 months.Forsyth Barr doesn’t provide a target price or investment rating for Delegat (DGL).Lower guidanceDelegat now expects global case sales of 3,614,000 cases for the 2024 year, down 1.7% on last year an...
FTN Motion sees silver lining in tighter market
Technology

FTN Motion sees silver lining in tighter market

Startup moving from Wellington to Hamilton to save thousands on rent.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition

Auckland hotels have been doing well out of deal-making to form the new government.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition
Finance

Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ, says CEO

It had put in an offer to buy back Ezibuy's assets.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ, says CEO

More Markets

Mainfreight: It'll get worse before it gets better
Markets

Mainfreight: It'll get worse before it gets better

Analysts continue to give the NZ multinational top scores despite tough global conditions.

Brent Melville 5:00am
NZ shares dip as investors wait on Ebos
Markets Market close

NZ shares dip as investors wait on Ebos

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,176.97, down 53.9 points or 0.48%.

Graham Skellern 17 Nov 2023
Argosy sells Auckland industrial property for $38m
Property

Argosy sells Auckland industrial property for $38m

The listed property company will use the money from the sale to pay down debt.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 17 Nov 2023
NZ 'won't follow' Australia's ban on engineered stone products
Retail

NZ 'won't follow' Australia's ban on engineered stone products

But industry "regulatory intervention" could be top of the list for the new minister.

Brent Melville 17 Nov 2023