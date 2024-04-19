Menu
Analysts upbeat about Tower's latest guidance

No large events have been recorded so far this financial year. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 19 Apr 2024
Forsyth Barr analysts are upbeat about New Zealand stock exchange-listed insurer Tower’s latest guidance and said it continues to offer strong value at its current valuation.Earlier this week, Tower said its full-year underlying net profit is expected to be greater than $35 million, up from prior guidance of between $22m and $27m. In the year to Sept 30, 2023, the company reported an underlying net profit – including the cost of large events – of $7.6m versus $27.4m in FY22.Second upgradeThis week’s upgrade, however...
WBD shifts risk with news deal
Media

Warner Bros Discovery has engineered a low-risk news strategy as it cuts costs in NZ.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Primary Sector

The yield from this year's harvest was 20% below the budgeted amount.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Economy

Auckland mayor wants direct flights between Auckland and Brazil. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
NZ sharemarket continues decline
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,836.04, down 39.31 points or 0.33%.

Graham Skellern 18 Apr 2024
UPDATE: NZX directors mauled in fee vote
Markets

Of shares voted on the re-election of NZX chair John McMahon, 27.62% were opposed.

Oliver Lewis and Pattrick Smellie 18 Apr 2024
Fonterra partners with Sharesies
Primary Sector

The new partnership will mean farmers can access a series of new features.

Rebecca Howard 18 Apr 2024
Santana’s golden opportunity
Primary Sector

A massive gold find in Central Otago moves carefully towards mining.

Pattrick Smellie 18 Apr 2024