As Bitcoin climbs, is crypto becoming mainstream?

(Image: Depositphotos)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Fri, 15 Mar 2024
As prices for cryptocurrency scale fresh highs on a near-daily basis, are analysts in New Zealand starting to take it more seriously?Fuelled by confidence after getting the green light from the United States' market regulator, Bitcoin surged in price to a record US$74,000 (NZ$120,000) this week, up nearly 40% in the past month.BusinessDesk surveyed eight analysts and while some didn't have an opinion, others outright rejected the proposition.One of those is BNZ senior markets strategist Jason Wong.“I wouldn’t touch it with a...
QuiznessDesk: Friday, March 15
Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
China sends foreign minister Down Under

The visit is the most senior by the Chinese government for seven years.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Bronwyn Heenan: Whakaari – some sombre finality

It's critical businesses understand the risk profile of their operation.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
NZ sharemarket drifts aimlessly as investors hibernate
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,808.33, down 0.68 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 14 Mar 2024
Public markets risk being strangled, says Steven Joyce
NZX listing unattractive to way too many companies, says former finance minister.

Pattrick Smellie 14 Mar 2024
DGL relocating head office to Sydney
CFO will not be jumping the Ditch and has resigned.

Staff reporters 14 Mar 2024
Spark staff called into restructure meetings
The telco’s 2023 annual report said it had 5,432 employees.

Staff reporters 14 Mar 2024