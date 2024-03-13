Menu
Ascension Capital deal looks good, dilution is eye-watering

A reverse listing will give Ace a foot in the door of artificial intelligence. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 13 Mar 2024
Ascension Capital’s bid to tap into the artificial intelligence hype will improve its position, but independent shareholders will be “significantly diluted”, according to a report from Armillary. If the deal goes through, Ascension Capital (Ace) will rebrand as Being AI and be the first artificial intelligence (AI) stock on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX). It aims to requote on the bourse on April 2 under the ticker BAI.  “Operating in a large and rapidly growing sector, with a flexible business...
Tales of a takeover target
Tales of a takeover target

MHM is gone from the NZX and now Task has a takeover offer.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Got a yen for a yen? Better move fast

The kiwi has fallen about 3% against the yen since Feb 23. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
What you need to know about gold’s curious rally

An odd cocktail of factors is spurring the haven asset to records. 

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
