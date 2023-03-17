Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Auckland airport loses mana to airport rivals

Auckland airport loses mana to airport rivals
International arrivals into Auckland at 71% of pre-pandemic levels in February. (Image: AIA)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
Covid and the impact of weather events have taken some of the shine off Auckland international airport’s status as New Zealand’s default arrival point.The country’s largest terminal, traditionally the entry point for about three-quarters of all global visitors to the country, had 739,804 international travellers, excluding transits, arriving and departing through its gates during January. That’s about 69% of the 1.068 million people who flashed their passports at the gates during the first month of 2019, as a pre-co...
Business of Sport: A-League NZ expansion plan sharper than NRL's token attempts
Sport

Business of Sport: A-League NZ expansion plan sharper than NRL's token attempts

And on the heels of St Patrick’s Day, Dublin will host the crowning of Ireland when Andy Farrell’s men inevitably maul England in the Six Nations.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Politics

Todd Muller retires from politics, gives up spokesperson roles

National leader Christopher Luxon carried out a mini reshuffle in the wake of Todd Muller's decision not to seek re-election.

Greg Hurrell 12:27pm
Todd Muller retires from politics, gives up spokesperson roles
Opinion Free

Brett O’Riley: Lots to savour about a plan for advanced manufacturing

This plan is seen as a blueprint for future growth for NZ and higher-paid skilled jobs.

Brett O’Riley 12:00pm
Lots to savour about a plan for advanced manufacturing

More Markets

Dairy farmer says 'the storm is coming' as costs soar
Finance

Dairy farmer says 'the storm is coming' as costs soar

Total farm work costs are forecast to be 11% higher than the last dairy season.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZX rebounds after rough start to day on bank fears
Markets Market Close

NZX rebounds after rough start to day on bank fears

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply at the opening on concerns about the outlook for Switzerland’s second-largest bank Credit Suisse.

Graham Skellern 16 Mar 2023
Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer
Finance

Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer

The original $1.34 per share offer was knocked back by minority shareholders.

Staff reporters 16 Mar 2023
Fonterra lifts first-half profit 50% on fatter margins
Primary Sector

Fonterra lifts first-half profit 50% on fatter margins

Net profit was $546 million in the six months to Jan 31 and Fonterra doubled its interim dividend.

Rebecca Howard 16 Mar 2023