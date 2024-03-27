Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Auckland International Airport won't go chasing waterfalls

Auckland International Airport won't go chasing waterfalls
Pickups and drop offs at the international terminal will no longer be in the rain come April 3. (Image: AIA)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 27 Mar 2024
It won’t have a waterfall, and it won’t be flashy, but Auckland International Airport’s planned $3.9 billion integrated terminal will be the “right front door” representing New Zealand, chief executive officer Carrie Hurihanganui says. Auckland International Airport (AIA) has billions in planned development works across the next ten years, including bringing domestic and international travellers together on one site and replacing the 57-year-old domestic terminal. As part of this development plan, on Apri...
QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, March 27
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, March 27

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Now for the main course: Savor to serve up a profit

Auckland restaurant group also negotiates new banking deal.

Brent Melville 8:30am
Now for the main course: Savor to serve up a profit
Policy

Business of Government: job cut spillovers, more Nats are back and more ...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: job cut spillovers, more Nats are back and more ...

More Markets

Now for the main course: Savor to serve up a profit
Markets

Now for the main course: Savor to serve up a profit

Auckland restaurant group also negotiates new banking deal.

Brent Melville 8:30am
NZ sharemarket ends five day bull run
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket ends five day bull run

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,031.81, down 35.22 points or 0.29%.

Graham Skellern 26 Mar 2024
Trading in Cannasouth halted as stoush threatens capital raise
Markets

Trading in Cannasouth halted as stoush threatens capital raise

The firm says more funding is required to ensure the company remains solvent.

Staff reporters 26 Mar 2024
TradeWindow announces $2.2m capital raise
Markets

TradeWindow announces $2.2m capital raise

Caught in the nChain mess, the company missed out on $2.4m last year.

Gregor Thompson 26 Mar 2024