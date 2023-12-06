Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Auditing the Auditors: Utilities firms have big other bills

Auditing the Auditors: Utilities firms have big other bills
Deloitte's Melissa Collie and KPMG's Brett Manning. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Wed, 06 Dec 2023
This is the second article in the 2023 Auditing the Auditors series. Read part one here. Utilities firms with heavy regulatory reporting requirements Vector, Chorus and Manawa Energy are the three biggest spenders in the NZX50 of other services with their audit firm. BusinessDesk analysis of the NZX50’s most recent annual reports found that KPMG audits the top three spenders on fees outside the statutory audit.  The spending on fees outside the statutory audit, as part of a total auditor’s remuneration as disclos...
Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin
Finance

Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin

It comes after its last director quit on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Policy

Business of Government: and so it begins …

Our weekly roundup of public sector news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: and so it begins …
Finance

Hobson taps into Forsyth Barr in quest for scale

The regulatory environment is seen as a barrier to new entrants.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Hobson taps into Forsyth Barr in quest for scale

More Markets

Hobson taps into Forsyth Barr in quest for scale
Finance

Hobson taps into Forsyth Barr in quest for scale

The regulatory environment is seen as a barrier to new entrants.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ shares drift as Aussie central bank holds rates
Markets Market close

NZ shares drift as Aussie central bank holds rates

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,356.99, down 10.81 points or 0.10%.

Ian Llewellyn 05 Dec 2023
Collaboration welcome says ComCom, collusion not
Markets

Collaboration welcome says ComCom, collusion not

Watchdog explains how firms can avoid legal trouble. 

Ian Llewellyn 05 Dec 2023
Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum
Finance

Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum

A deal has been rumoured for several weeks now. 

Staff reporters 05 Dec 2023