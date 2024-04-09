Menu
Australia is where the Heartland is
Heartland Group CEO Jeff Greenslade oversaw receivables growth from $1.7 billion in 2011 to $6.8b in 2024. (Image: Heartland Bank)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 09 Apr 2024
Heartland Group's purchase of an Australian bank and its banking licence is "another-level game-changer", chief executive Jeff Greenslade says.The dual-listed company said on Monday it had indicative regulatory approval for its purchase of Australia’s Challenger Bank and set out its plan for growth, including who will lead the Australian business.Heartland Group, owner of Heartland Bank, has laid out an ambitious goal of $200 million net profit after tax by 2028 as it says goodbye to Greenslade and hello to the new Australia...
10,000 EV chargers means sorting out lines companies
Infrastructure

10,000 EV chargers means sorting out lines companies

Changes needed to reach government targets. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Bloomberg

Australia pension fund says now is the time to buy private assets

'Now is a better time to put money into private markets'. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Australia pension fund says now is the time to buy private assets
Technology

Big Tech has a big cash problem

Any acquisitions companies attempt will bring scrutiny and delays.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Big Tech has a big cash problem

