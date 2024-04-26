Menu
Australian mining company to raise A$30m for Otago gold prospecting

The 1880s gold rush-era post office in the Central Otago town of Ophir, where Santana wants to mine. (Image: Pattrick Smellie)
John Anthony
John Anthony
Fri, 26 Apr 2024
An Australian mining company is looking to raise more than A$30 million (NZ$32.8m) to “rapidly advance” a Central Otago gold mining project.Australian securities exchange (ASX)-listed Santana Minerals entered a trading halt on Friday before announcing it had received commitments to issue about 27.1m shares in a private placement to institutional, professional and sophisticated investors.The issue price of A$1.15 per share represents a 6% discount to Thursday’s closing share price of A$1.22.The placement is expected to rai...
