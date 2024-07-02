Menu
Banker's 'false and highly defamatory' claims land Clare Capital defamation case from Being AI

Being AI chair Sean Joyce is a reverse takeover specialist, with Being AI complete but RTO Limited, formerly Blackwell Global, still in play. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 02 Jul 2024
Being AI has filed defamation action against an investment bank.Clare Capital sent an email and attached research note about Being AI in April. The investment bank questioned why Being, which joined the New Zealand Exchange (NZX) through a reverse takeover of Ascension Capital, had a school, a legacy mail business and a newly established artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy but was marketing itself as an AI business.  Clare Capital partner Alex Gordon confirmed on Monday that Being AI had filed a defamation claim against Clar...
Tech industry wants to lock up nuclear power for AI
The largest tech companies are looking to buy nuclear power directly from plants.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
StraitNZ wants 'level playing field' for Cook Strait services

The private operator has soaked up extra demand since the Aratere grounded.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Paul McBeth: Has ArborGen finally crossed the Rubicon?

Long-suffering shareholders might be dubious about the emerging green shoots.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ sharemarket boosted by energy stocks, Fletcher
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,789.39 points, up 71.95 points or 0.61%.

Graham Skellern 01 Jul 2024
Rakon investor raises issues over failed bid
Minority investor Mike Daniel has raised fresh questions about a $400 million bid that was ultimately snubbed by Rakon’s board.The NZ Shareholders Association (NZSA) shares Daniel’s disappointment that millions were spent on takeover talks with nothing to show, but also offered s...

Staff reporters 01 Jul 2024
New Talisman Gold Mines halts trading
On Monday, Australian and New Zealand Exchange-listed New Talisman Gold Mines halted NZX trading.The halt follows the Australian Securities Exchange's (ASX) decision to suspend trading in New Talisman Gold Mines securities on that exchange following the release of the company...

Staff reporters 01 Jul 2024
Glenbrook to get big grid-scale battery as Contact teams up with Tesla
Contact Energy has teamed up with electric car company Tesla to build a grid-scale 100-megawatt battery at Glenbrook at a cost of up to $163 million.The company said the battery would enhance Contact’s renewable-energy flexibility and provide enough electricity for more than two...

Staff reporters 01 Jul 2024