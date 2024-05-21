Menu
Battle for the heart of Fletcher

Fletcher director Cathy Quinn reportedly had some board support to become the next chair, while Mark Cairns had some shareholder backing. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 21 May 2024
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 21 May 2024
The behind-the-scenes battle for the heart of Fletcher Building has broken into the open, with former Port of Tauranga boss Mark Cairns confirming he wants the chair position and has broad shareholder support.BusinessDesk put questions to Fletcher on Monday after several sources close to the company suggested incumbent director Cathy Quinn wanted the role for herself – despite protestations from shareholders averse to any current board member taking the reins.Quinn didn’t respond to a request for comment, but Fletcher said in a stat...
Power politics centre-stage at China summit
Economy

Geopolitics and business all blended into one at the China business summit.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Experts to review Scott Base plan

The panel includes former fraud office chief Adam Feeley and RCP director Waren Warfield.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Markets

Many decisions ahead for Manawa Energy

There are good reasons why Manawa's profit fell so much.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Keeping your KiwiSaver friends close
Markets

Paul McBeth: Keeping your KiwiSaver friends close

The FirstCape merger is a good time to ponder where financial services alliances lie.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Key says insider trading claim without merit
Markets

Key says insider trading claim without merit

US claimants target the company's directors over share prices and trading.

Staff reporters 20 May 2024
Positive Gentrack result gives sharemarket a boost
Markets Market close

Positive Gentrack result gives sharemarket a boost

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,720.8, up 35.92 points or 0.31%.

Graham Skellern 20 May 2024