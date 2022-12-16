Menu
Black Friday for carbon markets

Climate change minister rolled by Labour colleagues over carbon prices. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 16 Dec 2022
Labour ministers have moved to ensure rising carbon prices do not hit people’s pockets in election year by ignoring Climate Change Commission advice.Cabinet decisions on Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) settings were released by the Ministry for the Environment yesterday evening.The commission had advised on tightening the supply of New Zealand Units (NZUs) sold in auction with a much higher reserve price. Alongside this, it advised a more than doubling of the price at which more NZUs are added into the market through the cost containm...
Markets Free Market close

NZ market flat as Christmas period kicks off

New Zealand's market is officially in the Christmas spirit.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Energy

Sun rises on Northland solar farm

After a difficult year, a solar farm has begun construction.

Ian Llewellyn 4:47pm
Primary Sector

A2 Milk could benefit as Abbott leaves China

Abbott has about a 4% market share in China, which will be fiercely fought over. 

Rebecca Howard 4:42pm

Infrastructure

Fletcher only just now aware of $150m SkyCity cost blowout

CEO Ross Taylor says the company told the market as soon as it became aware of the extra costs beyond the $1b previously revealed.

Jenny Ruth 2:35pm
Climate change

Carbon prices plunge on govt decision

Fear of a sharp jump in carbon prices feeding into inflation may explain the government's unexpected decision to override CCC recommendations.

Staff reporters 11:15am
News in Brief Free

ComCom pings NZME over magnet sales

The Commerce Commission has filed court proceedings against NZME Advisory, a subsidiary of media company NZME, in relation to the historical sale of magnet sets.NZME said in a statement this morning that the Commerce Commission considered the magnet sales to be prohibited under t...

Staff reporters 9:45am