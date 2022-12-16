Black Friday for carbon markets

Climate change minister rolled by Labour colleagues over carbon prices. (Image: NZME)

Labour ministers have moved to ensure rising carbon prices do not hit people’s pockets in election year by ignoring Climate Change Commission advice.Cabinet decisions on Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) settings were released by the Ministry for the Environment yesterday evening.The commission had advised on tightening the supply of New Zealand Units (NZUs) sold in auction with a much higher reserve price. Alongside this, it advised a more than doubling of the price at which more NZUs are added into the market through the cost containm...