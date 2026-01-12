Bourns bids $1.55 a share in $356m move for Rakon

Rakon has kicked off the year with a takeover proposal. (Image: NZME)

US manufacturer Bourns says it wants to buy Rakon for $356 million cash, valuing its shares at $1.55 each. In a notice to the NZX on Monday morning, Rakon, which makes frequency control products and timing solutions for industries such as telecommunications, space and defence, said it had received a takeover notice from privately owned Bourns. Rakon shares recently traded at 90 cents with a market capitalisation of about $206m. Rakon shareholders, including its founding Robinson family, Taiwanese company Siward Cry...