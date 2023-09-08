BurgerFuel Group unsure about future NZ expansion, for now

Menu
BurgerFuel has an eye on costs and saturation. (Image: NZME)
The BurgerFuel Group is considering financing new franchisees in New Zealand against a backdrop of rising construction and other costs in a market that is approaching saturation.At its online annual general meeting on Sept 7, the NZ stock exchange-listed company told its shareholders it would also work to revive its Middle East business, which retrenched during the pandemic and would roll out online delivery through most of NZ by the end of the 2023 calendar year.It will also focus on expanding its two new brands, Shake Out and Winner Winner.&n...
Law & Regulation

Tingey represented himself in court.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Markets

ERoad says $50m raise unrelated to hostile bid

ERoad gave no hint it wanted capital at its AGM in July.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: AI in the workplace: potential pitfalls for employers and employees

AI is introducing new complexities when it comes to employment relations.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
AI in the workplace: potential pitfalls for employers and employees

Markets

ERoad gave no hint it wanted capital at its AGM in July.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Fonterra looks to trim its board size after flagging $1b in cuts
Primary Sector

Fonterra looks to trim its board size after flagging $1b in cuts

It would cut the number of directors from 11 to 9.

Staff reporters 07 Sep 2023
NZX50 flat as companies go ex-dividend
Markets Market close

NZX50 flat as companies go ex-dividend

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,426.84, down 0.82 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 07 Sep 2023
ERoad seeks $50m in deeply discounted offer
Markets

ERoad seeks $50m in deeply discounted offer

The company wants a stronger balance sheet and headroom to grow.

Pattrick Smellie 07 Sep 2023