Carbon auction set to fail, depriving the govt of $900m

Carbon auction set to fail, depriving the govt of $900m
Finance minister Nicola Willis needs cash, but the ETS is unlikely to deliver ... for now. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
The likely failure of the last carbon auction of the year on Wednesday would deprive the government of $900 million but set the scene for record-high carbon prices in 2024.The fourth auction of 2023 is likely not to sell any units, barring some exceptional circumstances.However, market experts said the failure to sell any carbon units for the fourth auction in a row could push prices past the previous record of $88 and closer to $100 next year.On Dec 6, there are 15m New Zealand Units (NZUs, a proxy for one tonne of carbon) on offer, including...
Energy

Around a quarter of Ecotricity's power is generated by its own customers over summer.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Synlait attempts to smooth waters in a2 dispute

Relationship with a2 has been "challenging at times", Synlait management says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Why judge ruled in favour of SkyCity in multimillion dollar carpark spat

SkyCity likely to pay less than $200m for car park damage.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Relationship with a2 has been "challenging at times", Synlait management says.

John Anthony 5:00am
SkyCity likely to pay less than $200m for car park damage.

Victoria Young 5:00am
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,367.51, up 37.31 points.

Graham Skellern 01 Dec 2023
High court agrees original fine was "manifestly inadequate".

Staff reporters 01 Dec 2023