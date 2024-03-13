Menu
Carbon market remains moribund after commission's advice

Climate Change Commissioner Rod Carr has advice for the government ... lots of it. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 13 Mar 2024
Carbon prices barely moved in reaction to the Climate Change Commission’s advice that the supply of auctioned units be strongly tightened in the years ahead.The commission’s report on emissions trading scheme settings for 2025 to 2029 estimates that stockpiled New Zealand Units (NZUs, a proxy for one tonne of carbon) have increased and supply should be cut to help achieve carbon budgets.Estimating the stockpile is a difficult exercise, but the commission, chaired by Rod Carr, said there was evidence the surplus had grown from its pr...
