Cash-strapped Zoono seeks A$2.1m from rights issue

Hand and surface sanitisers were in demand during the pandemic. (Image: Getty)
Denise McNabb
Denise McNabb
Mon, 01 May 2023
After continuing to burn cash and as its revenue plunges, Zoono Group plans to raise A$2.1 million (NZ$2.2m) through a pro-rata rights issue with free options to fund projects, a joint venture with Douglas Pharmaceuticals, China expansion and working capital. The Australian stock exchange-listed New Zealand manufacturer of antimicrobial hand and surface sanitisers announced the share offer in tandem with the release of its March 31 third-quarter report.The report details a dire future for the company unless it changes direction away from e...
The power (and the limits) of the American dollar
The greenback is still king, but those who want to evade it are finding ways.

The Economist 5:00am
NZ shows little interest in Australian phosphate pollution fix

An Australian company wants to fix the phosphate pollution in NZ's lakes.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Boucher: readers paying for news 'important'

The company launched its new strategy on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ sharemarket lifts after positive news from the US
The S&P/NZX 50 Index has now risen 4.6% for the year so far.

Graham Skellern 28 Apr 2023
NZME pares back OneRoof expectations
NZME doesn't want to overspend in turning OneRoof into a profit centre. 

Paul McBeth 28 Apr 2023
Auckland airport shares return to previous highs
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,918.22 – down 16.76 points or 0.14%.

Graham Skellern 27 Apr 2023
Pushpay’s suitor succeeds with higher offer
The sweeter $1.42 per share offer has won over shareholders. 

Ella Somers 27 Apr 2023