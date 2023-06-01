Menu
CBL’s Peter Harris and Carden Mulholland silent as criminal case closes

CBL's Peter Harris outside the high court at Auckland. (Image: BusinessDesk).
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
Former CBL Corporation executives facing criminal charges have opted not to give evidence as the crown today began closing a fraud case against them.Chief executive Peter Harris and chief financial officer Carden Mulholland are facing criminal charges following the collapse of the insurer, which once had a market cap of $747 million.Neither Harris nor Mulholland gave evidence at the judge-alone trial, but they have pleaded not guilty and lawyers are acting in their defence.The pair attended the case in the high court at Auckland.The criminal ch...
