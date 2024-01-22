Menu
China's 2023 birth rate is good news for a2 Milk

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 22 Jan 2024
Fewer babies were born in China last year, but the number was better than expected –  which bodes well for a2 Milk.Data from the Chinese government showed the number of births in 2023 decreased 5.6% to 9.02 million, but was better than the estimated 8 million, said Craigs Investment Partners research analysts Stephen Ridgewell and Ryan Li. The number of births was 17.86 million in 2016. “The smaller-than-expected decline provides us with some optimism that the birth rate – and China's infant formula mar...
Will Wellington be cancelled?
Infrastructure

Wellingtonians have been struck by a major natural disaster. It's called "summer".

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Immigration wrongly rejected investor's application

Immigration New Zealand wrong to consider Hong Kong not a part of China, tribunal says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Technology

Ahiko: an AI-native startup taking on household energy bills

The co-founders simplified the labyrinthine energy usage comparison process.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Gold mining stocks: tips from Australia
Primary Sector

The ASX is a playground for speculative mining stocks. NZ investors should be careful.

Brian Robins 20 Jan 2024
NZ sharemarket down 1.6% for the week
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped in the afternoon and closed at 11,666.07.

Graham Skellern 19 Jan 2024
NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund
Markets

The $44.2m deal is part of a major restructure for the rural landlord.

Staff reporters 19 Jan 2024
NZ shows ANZ bank path to bigger profits
Finance

After the tumult of the GFC, operations here were delivering 'fantastic returns'.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Jan 2024