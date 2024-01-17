Menu
Community assets on the line: M&A outlook 2024

Eastland Network was sold for $260m in late 2022. (Image: Eastland Network)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 17 Jan 2024
Is it possible to have an asset cake, and sell it and eat it, too? A recent research note from analysts at Forsyth Barr said regional and local councils were considering partial asset sales or further sell-downs due to stretched balance sheets and facing significant infrastructure investments. Chapman Tripp partner Roger Wallis sees a few themes emerging for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in 2024 - and one is community asset sales. Wallis said he expected the M&A market may be more dynamic this year with sectors incl...
A turbulent year may lie ahead – CEOs at Davos are optimistic
A turbulent year may lie ahead – CEOs at Davos are optimistic

Many leaders express optimism about cooling inflation.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 17, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 17, 2023
BellPotter a bull on Santana's Bendigo gold prospect

Aussie broker ups target price for speculative Central Otago project.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Vital Healthcare needs $400m to keep up with pipeline
Vital Healthcare needs $400m to keep up with pipeline

Portfolio devalued by $145 million for first six months.

Brent Melville 5:00am
NZ sharemarket inches into positive territory on flat trading
NZ sharemarket inches into positive territory on flat trading

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,751.04, down 2.14 points or 0.02%.

Graham Skellern 16 Jan 2024
King Salmon expansion plan gets tick
King Salmon expansion plan gets tick

Salmon farmer reaches the next regulatory hurdle.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Jan 2024
Smelter deal by April or closure risk rises: ForBarr
Smelter deal by April or closure risk rises: ForBarr

A smelter deal had been expected last year, but there is still time.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Jan 2024