Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Company results trigger 'ferocious downgrade cycle', analyst says

Company results trigger 'ferocious downgrade cycle', analyst says
New Zealand equities' performance compared with global equities over the past year has been “particularly brutal”. (Image: Getty)
John Anthony
John Anthony
Mon, 04 Mar 2024
Recent results from New Zealand stock exchange-listed companies came in below already low expectations and resulted in one of the worst earnings downgrade cycles in 15 to 20 years, a senior analyst says.Over the past few weeks, many NZ stock exchange-listed (NZX) companies have reported their half-year or full-year results, and the consensus is most companies are doing it tough as economic conditions take a toll.Ferocious downgrade cycleForsyth Barr senior analyst Aaron Ibbotson said the brokerage firm went into the reporting season with &ldquo...
From green tape to fast-tracks
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: From green tape to fast-tracks

An apparently ballooning fast-track list is the talk of the town in Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Lyttelton port results weigh on holding company

Softer volumes through the port resulted in a $4m downturn in half-year profits.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Lyttelton port results weigh on holding company
Retail

EziBuy bought back by its previous ASX-listed owner

Mosaic Brands put in an offer for the clothing retailer last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
EziBuy bought back by its previous ASX-listed owner

More Markets

Numbers and letters for investors
Markets

Simon Robertson: Numbers and letters for investors

A plea for standardised financial reporting from NZX-listed companies.

Simon Robertson 02 Mar 2024
NZ sharemarket has quieter day after yesterday's swings
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket has quieter day after yesterday's swings

A late rise gave the NZX index a little boost. 

Graham Skellern 01 Mar 2024
NZ King Salmon nets big win with ocean farm approval
Markets

NZ King Salmon nets big win with ocean farm approval

New Zealand First is pleased about a New Zealand first.

Gregor Thompson 01 Mar 2024
Authority to investigate 'extraordinary' electricity event
Infrastructure

Authority to investigate 'extraordinary' electricity event

Incorrect pricing used on one of the coldest nights of 2021, high court rules.

John Anthony 01 Mar 2024