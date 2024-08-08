Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Cool runnings: AoFrio nabs Coca-Cola bottler as new customer and trials IoT solution with big names

Cool runnings: AoFrio nabs Coca-Cola bottler as new customer and trials IoT solution with big names
Smart refrigeration firm AoFrio has some of the biggest beverage names as customers, including Coca-Cola. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 08 Aug 2024
Smart refrigeration firm AoFrio’s revenue grew by 27.4% for the six months ending on June 30. The New Zealand Exchange-listed (NZX) tech company counts some of the biggest beverage names as its customers, including Coca-Cola and Nestlé. AoFrio provides intelligent electronic thermostats, energy management devices for commercial fridges, efficient motors, and the software to run them.It booked revenue of $38.4 million for the first half of the 2024 financial year and reported earnings before interest, taxation, deprec...
World stocks rebound continues, while yen slumps
Markets Markets World

World stocks rebound continues, while yen slumps

The Nikkei has led Asian and European share markets higher.

AAP 7:45am
Travel

Cathay Pacific to spend billions on new Airbus jets

The airline's net profit in the first six months fell 15% from a year earlier.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Cathay Pacific to spend billions on new Airbus jets
Primary Sector

75 jobs to be cut at BX Foods

Total down from original plan to reduce staff numbers, which was announced last month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
75 jobs to be cut at BX Foods

More Markets

World stocks rebound continues, while yen slumps
Markets Markets World

World stocks rebound continues, while yen slumps

The Nikkei has led Asian and European share markets higher.

AAP 7:45am
Echelon Resources digs into Australia
Markets

Echelon Resources digs into Australia

While NZ suffers a gas shortage, Australian states are signing gas deals.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Vista leads market higher as broker support swells
Markets Market close

Vista leads market higher as broker support swells

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 80.41 points, or 0.7%, to 12,326.17.

Paul McBeth 07 Aug 2024
NZ dollar jumps as markets pare back August cut expectations
Economy

NZ dollar jumps as markets pare back August cut expectations

Markets are now pricing a 55% chance of a rate cut next week. 

Rebecca Howard 07 Aug 2024