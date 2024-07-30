Corporate activity is a good thing for public markets

Menu
Long-lived entities are meant to be dynamic, changing with the tides, buying and selling things, and changing hands. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 30 Jul 2024
Amid the wailing and gnashing of teeth about the lacklustre state of the local bourse, including from this correspondent, it's easy to forget that corporate activity is actually a good thing for public markets.If market participants can't decide on a fair value for a listed company, then some canny operator will come along and scoop it up, providing the owners with an opportunity to cash up and park that money elsewhere – hopefully in another listed entity.Long-lived entities are meant to be dynamic, changing with the tides, b...
